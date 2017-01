98.9 Magic FM is having the world’s largest indoor garage sale! Thousands will walk through the Colorado Springs event center (Academy and Palmer Park) on Saturday, March 18th, and you are invited to join us with your stuff! Get your 10′ by 10′ space for just $50 right now. Spaces will go fast, so get ready to make room in your garage to actually park your car again! Clean out that dirty attic and come join us!