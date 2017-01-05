Brooke And Jubal In The Morning
Second Date Update
Jubal’s Phone Taps
Loser Line
Awkward Tuesday Phone Call
Laser Stories
Whatch Doin’ At The Courthourse
Missed Connections
About Brooke And Jubal
Shows
Brooke & Jubal
Nikki Landry
Danger Dean
Dallace Jade
Cliff Cage
VIP CLUB
Station 411
Concerts
News
First Alert 5 Weather
Closings And Delays
Gossip
Videos
Games
Sweet Deals
98.9 Magic FM Bra’s Around the World – Let’s ‘Hook Up’
Advertise With Us
Blog
Colorado State Fair 2016
Contests
Exclusive TSO Ticket Pre-sale!
Features
Home
HuHot Cares Day
Magic FM goes back to school!
Nature’s Own Mother’s Day Giveaway!
News
Nitro Circus LIVE
Request Line Connection
Sample Page
Shows
Station Information
Video
Search
LIVE from CES in Las Vegas
Posted on
January 5, 2017
Headlines
‘One Day at a Time’ gives reboots a good name
Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd welcome baby boy
Diego Luna’s ’emotional’ response to ‘Star Wars’ fan tribute
Janet Jackson welcomes a son
Kim Kardashian returns to social media with sentimental family video
‘The Bachelor’ premiere: From camels to shark costumes, here are the top moments
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Contest Rules
Advertise With Us
Station Information
Employment Opportunities