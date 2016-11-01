Nikki’s Fit Mix Every Day At Noon!



Get a head start on those New Year Resolutions with Nikki Landry everyday @ 12 Noon! The best part is you can workout at your own pace and your fitness level right at home or at the office! The workout of your life happens Monday through Friday with one hour of non-stop workout music courtesy of DJ A-Dub! Get your daily fitness tips from celebrities and professionals in the industry and Nikki’s personal Trainer from Tru Fit…get ready to sweat, baby!

thank you to our sponsor Tru Fit…click the pic below to learn more!