Ariana is gonna be a Dangerous Woman in Colorado! We know you need tix to the show and we’ve got your hook-up…just listen to win by hearing your cue to call and you win tickets to see the show on Monday, April 3rd 2017 at The Pepsi Center! Program 719-59-MAGIC (Springs) or 719-54-MAGIC (Pueblo) so you can be ready! Good luck!